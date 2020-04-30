Big Boppers Baseball

FILE - In this Aptil 30, 1961, file photo, San Francisco Giants star outfielder, Willie Mays, proudly displays the four baseballs in the clubhouse representing the four homers which he hit against the Milwaukee Braves in Milwaukee. The four homers tied the record of four homers in a single game held by nine other major league players at the time. The Giants won 14-4. Willie's homers accounted for eight runs batted in.(AP Photo/File)

On April 30, 1961, San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays hit four home runs in a game against the Milwaukee Braves.

Mays, who compiled eight RBIs in the contest, homered twice off Braves starter Lew Burdette and had one home run each off Braves relievers Don McMahon and Seth Morehead.

The Giants won the game, which was played at Milwaukee's County Stadium,  14-4.

Box score: Giants 14, Braves 4 from baseball-reference.com

Mays went on to hit 660 home runs in his Hall of Fame career.

Willie Mays' stats from baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Mays' four home runs.

