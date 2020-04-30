On April 30, 1961, San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays hit four home runs in a game against the Milwaukee Braves.

Mays, who compiled eight RBIs in the contest, homered twice off Braves starter Lew Burdette and had one home run each off Braves relievers Don McMahon and Seth Morehead.

The Giants won the game, which was played at Milwaukee's County Stadium, 14-4.

Box score: Giants 14, Braves 4 from baseball-reference.com

Mays went on to hit 660 home runs in his Hall of Fame career.

Willie Mays' stats from baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Mays' four home runs.