On April 21, 1966, the Philadelphia Phillies made one of the worst trades in the club's history. On that day 54 years ago, the Phils dealt pitcher Ferguson Jenkins and outfielder Adolfo Phillips to the Chicago Cubs for pitchers Bob Buhl and Larry Jackson.

Jenkins went on to pitch 19 seasons in the majors and was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Buhl and Jackson were both on the downside of their careers. Buhl was 6-8 for the Phils in 66 and never pitched again after appearing in three games for Philly in 67.

Jackson was more productive, 41-45 in three seasons for the Phillies, but retired after the '68 season.

Ferguson Jenkins' stats via baseball-reference.com

Bob Buhl's stats via baseball-reference.com

Larry Jackson's stats via baseball-reference.com

Jenkins pitched eight seasons for Chicago. He won 20 or more games for the Cubs six straight seasons beginning in 1968. In 1971, he earned the NL Cy Young award after recording a National League high 24 victories.

The Canada native also pitched for Texas, where he led the American League with 25 wins in 1974, and Boston.

He finished his career back in Chicago pitching for the Cubs in 1982 and '83.

For his career, Jenkins was 284-226 with a 3.34 ERA. He pitched 267 complete games. He struck out 3,192 and walked 997 in 4,500 2/3 innings pitched.

Here's Jenkins recording his 3,000 strikeout wiffing San Diego's Garry Templeton on May 25, 1982.

And here's Jenkins' speech when he was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame.