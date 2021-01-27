Coach Chuck and Noll and quarterback Terry Bradshaw both joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 27.

Noll was hired to be the Steelers head coach 52 years ago, on Jan. 27, 1969. One year later, Bradshaw was selected by the Steelers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL draft.

Noll and Bradshaw, along with the acquisition of defensive lineman Joe Green in the first round of the 1969 draft, were the beginnings of a Steelers dynasty.

Noll coached the Steelers from 1969 through the 1991 season. After losing seasons his first three years, including a 1-13 first season, Noll and the Steelers turned things around.

Chuck Noll's coaching record via pro-football-reference.com

Noll was the coach and Bradshaw the quarterback for four Steelers Super Bowl victories. The Steelers won the Super Bowl following the 1974 and 1975 seasons and the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

Noll finished his coaching career with the Steelers after the 1991 season. He was 193-148-1 in his 23 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Bradshaw, who played from 1970-1983, is a two-time Super Bowl MVP. He was voted MVP for SB XIII throwing for 318 yards and four Touchdowns in a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

And the following season, he was named MVP of SB XIV after throwing for 309 yards and two TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Terry Bradshaw's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Here are highlights of Bradshaw quarterbacking the Steelers in four Super Bowl wins.