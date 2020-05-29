Karl Bivans

Wilson alum Karl Bivans, competing for Millersville, was among the top small college discus throwers in the country in 1970 and 1971.

 LNP file photo

Karl Bivans wasn’t considered a great track & field prospect coming out of Wilson High School in the late 1960s. He had thrown the javelin 180-feet, the discus 145-9, and the shot put 45-feet.

His grades weren’t good enough initially to attend Millersville University after high school, so he went to Cheyney for a year, where he played football in the fall and threw for the track & field team in the spring.

After a year at Cheyney, and a 2.9 GPA, he transferred to Millersville, where he blossomed as a thrower, becoming the 1970 Pennsylvania State College Conference (later renamed Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) champion in the discus (162-5 ½) and shot put (52-2 ¾). He also threw the javelin (200-4). His discus toss was top-10 in the nation among small college throwers. It helped the Marauders win the conference crown that season.

Bivans was also a standout two-way lineman and kicker/punter for the Marauders’ football team.

The efforts led Bivans to receive the Earl J. Finley Award as the top male athlete at Millersville in the 1969-70 school year.

Bivans returned for his senior campaign the next year and threw the discus a record-breaking 54.65 meters (179 feet, 1 inch).

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s still the program record today. Millersville shuttered its men’s track & field program in early 2012.