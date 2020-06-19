Believe it or not, there was a time when the New York Knicks were atop the pro basketball world. Back in 1970, the Knicks won their first NBA championship, led by future Hall of Famers Willis Reed and Walt Frazier in a best-of-seven series over the Los Angeles Laker. Reed was famously hobbled by injury in the back half of the series, leaving in final minutes of the first half of Game Seven. Frazier filled in with 36 points and 19 assists in a game that was later dubbed by ESPN as one of the top Game Sevens of all-time.

Two weeks later, Frazier stopped in Lancaster to promote Two Guys department store. For an hour he stood in the sun, handed out pictures, answered questions and judged a foul shooting contest before roughly a few hundred people.

As reported in the May 23, 1970 edition of the Lancaster New Era, Frazier's chat with the few hundred fans evolved into a question and answer session. Some of them are interesting to read 50 years later.

What do you think of Lew Alcindor? "He's too tall."

What do you think when (Wilt) Chamberlain stuffs in a basket? "I think I better not be under there."

Frazier also made the following comments:

- "Alcindor is going to be a better offensive player than Chamberlain because he can shoot better."

- "I think Pete Maravich will be even better in the pros. It will be difficult for him because he got a million dollars. Everybody will be shooting for him."

- "Atlanta is the worst place in the NBA to play because the floor is so hard and the dressing rooms are too far away from the floor."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those comments would make headlines today, and likely go viral on social media. But the 1970s were a simpler time without Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Pro basketball players also made a fraction of what they do today, which is perhaps what led Frazier to stop in Lancaster to promote Two Guys, which first opened Nov. 14, 1966 in the Lincoln Shopping Center. It later closed in 1982.

Frazier went on to help the Knicks win another championship in 1973 and was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987.