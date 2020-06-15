This piece of wrestling history might be known by the older, dedicated Manheim Central fans. Fifty years ago, Jan Dutt surprised the wrestling community by stepping down as the Manheim Central coach after just three highly-successful seasons in which he compiled a combined 32-1 Lancaster County League record, and a 39-3 overall dual meet record.

A former Manheim Central and East Stroudsburg mat star, Dutt left to become the wrestling coach at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, where he was also a science teacher.

Dutt spent the next 10 seasons coaching Phillipsburg going a combined 132-25 overall in a run that included 10 team district titles along with a team state championship in 1971. Five of his Phillipsburg grapplers won individual state crowns.

Dutt was later inducted into the New Jersey Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.

Manheim Central found a suitable replacement as its next Barons' coach in alum Stan Zeamer, who was a two-time district champion and a two-time regional champion for the school before going on to become a two-time All-American at Northwest Missouri State, winning a NCAA College Division national championship in 1970. Zeamer remained the Barons' skipper for two seasons before moving up to become the Franklin & Marshall coach in 1972. He's now a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (2003), Northwest Missouri State Univ. M Club Hall of Fame (1998), District Three Wrestling Hall of Fame (1982), Manheim Central High School Hall of Fame (2005) and the Sports Hall of Fame of Columbia, Pa. (1975).