April 6, 1970: Lancaster’s Don Wert began his last full season in the major leagues, pinch-running for the Detroit Tigers in the season-opening win over the Washington Senators.

A Lancaster County native, Wert played college ball at Franklin & Marshall before going on to spend nine years in the majors, finishing 10th in the American League MVP voting in 1965. He was an all-star during the ‘68 season, and his walk-off RBI single against the Yankees on Sept. 17, 1968, clinched the pennant for the Tigers. Considered one of the best defensive infielders during his playing days, Wert was quoted in the Lancaster Daily Intelligencer on April 7, 1970, saying this about the beginning of the season: “I feel real good. Physically, I feel really good. I’ve kept on about five more pounds. I think it’ll make me stronger.”

Wert played in 128 games in 1970, his final season with the Tigers. He played in 20 games with the Senators the next year, his last in the big leagues.

Wert is approaching his 82nd birthday in July.