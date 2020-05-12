This time 50 years ago, Manheim Central’s Dave Yohn and Manheim Township’s Dan Blakinger had just come off stellar 1969-70 senior campaigns on the mat.

Yohn had won the 112-pound District Three titles in 1969 and 1970, and added the Southeast Regional title in ’70, reaching the state semifinals. He compiled 100 wins, four defeats and one tie in six years of wrestling from junior high through high school at Manheim Central.

Blakinger, at 103 pounds, had become just the eighth wrestler from Lancaster County to win a state title in 1970 - another 17 years passed before that list grew.

Shortly after those seasons concluded, Yohn committed to the United States Naval Academy and Blakinger committed to Harvard, as was reported in May 4, 1970 edition of the Lancaster New Era.

Yohn later had a son, Zach, who went on to become Manheim Central’s all-time victory leader, medaling three times at states.