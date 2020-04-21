The adventure of a lifetime

In this file photo, Jeff Bradley talks to his athletes while he was head track coach at Hempfield High School. (Blaine T. Shahan/Sunday News)

At the Shippensburg Meet on April 18, 1970, Hempfield’s Jeff Bradley set what was then the meet's new record in the boys two-mile run, crossing the finish line in a time of 9 minutes and 52 seconds, topping the previous mark of 9:57.5 that had been set a year earlier.

Bradley went on that season to win gold in the District Three 2-mile run and was the state runner-up in a time of 9:23.20, which was a new record for an L-L League runner in the event.

McCaskey's Nathan Henderson currently holds the best time of any L-L runner in the 3,200-meter race when he clocked a 9:01.77 in the 2017 PIAA meet at Shippensburg.

Carlisle’s Zach Brehm holds the Shippensburg 3,200-meter course record that he set in the 2015 state meet with a time of 8:55.60.

Anyway, Bradley later became a two-time All-American runner at Millersville University, followed by a distinguished 44-year coaching career that recently came to an end in 2019.