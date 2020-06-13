As reported in the Lancaster New Era on June 6, 1970, Hempfield senior distance runner Jeff Bradley and McCaskey triple-jumper Doug Dennison were named to the Pennsylvania Track & Field Review's 1970 All-State Track & Field team.

That season, Bradley won the District Three Class 1A two-miler in a district record-setting time of 9 minutes, 35.6 seconds. He went on to better the state record when he finished second to Ridley's Jim Koster in 9:26.0 (Koster crossed the finish line in 9:23.8). Bradley's time is currently the second-fastest in program history (bettered by Tim McNicholas, who ran 9:21 at the 1980 District Three meet), and 12th-fastest all-time among L-L runners.

Dennison won the District Three Class 1A triple-jump with a leap of 45 feet, 2 1/2 inches. He placed sixth in the triple jump at the state meet.

Bradley later became a two-time All-American runner at Millersville University, followed by a distinguished 44-year coaching career that recently came to an end in 2019.

After a Hall of Fame football career at Kutztown, Dennison became the school's first NFL player, running for 1,112 yards on 306 carries and scoring 19 touchdowns in 52 games for the Dallas Cowboys from 1974-78, playing in two Super Bowls.

