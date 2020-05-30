In the 1970 District Three championships at Manheim Township High School, Hempfield swept both individual crowns and the team title to claim gold.

After having lost to York standout Jan Bortner in their previous seven meetings, Hempfield’s Rob Bair pulled off the upset after losing the first set before rallying to win the next two sets in a district title match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

In doubles, Hempfield teammates Fred Armstrong and Ric Treiss topped Fleetwood 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.

This was the first District Three team tennis championship for Hempfield and also their first individual titles. The Black Knights were steered then by coach Andy Amway, the McCaskey grad who is known now for being the veteran coach of 50-plus years for Hempfield’s swimming, tennis and cross country programs.

Bair compiled a singles record of 56-2 while playing for Hempfield High School from 1967-1970. He was also a two-time league singles champion and later played No. 1 singles for four years at Gettysburg College. After college, he coached girls’ tennis for two years at Columbia High School before moving to Hempfield, where he coached the girls tennis team for 21 years and the boys team for six years. The girls’ team won the league championship in 1998 and the boys’ team won league titles in 2008 and 2011 and District Three championships in 2011 and 2012. Bair was named Lancaster-Lebanon League Coach of the Year in 2008.

Those efforts were recognized in 2016, when the Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club awarded Bair the Richard T. Green Community Service award at its Hall of Fame banquet.