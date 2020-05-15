A little over 50 years, the Lancaster County track & field meet was held at Franklin & Marshall College on May 9, 1970. Hempfield came out on top for the team title, just edging Columbia 47-38. The Crimson Tide actually scored five first-place wins over Hempfield’s four, but the Black Knights made up for that in other areas by scoring points in the javelin, 220 and pole vault.

Among many highlights that day was Hempfield distance runner Jeff Bradley putting up a record-breaking performance in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 25 seconds, Garden Spot’s Allen Woodward’s record-breaking, first-place pole vault of 12 feet, 11 ¼ inches, Warwic’s Dan Furlow record-breaking two-mile run of 9:49.8.

The meet’s only double winner was Columbia’s Charles Simms in both hurdles events.

Other winners included Hempfield’s Clair Herr in the javelin (185-9) and Don Forrey in the 220, Columbia’s mile relay team (Glen Keller, Rich Null, Charles Simms and Joe Raymond ran a 3:29.8), Penn Manor’s Jack Weaver in the in the high jump (6-3 ½) and Lennis Stachitas in the long jump (21-3 ¾), Columbia’s Keller in the 880, Elizabethtown’s Jim Ebeling in the 100 (10.5 seconds) and Rod Wolf in the shot put (48-10 ½) and Terry Wadsworth in the triple jump (43-11 ½), Ephrata’s Dennis Hollingsworth in the 440 (50.9 seconds) and Manheim Township’s two-mile relay team (8:17.1).

Meanwhile, on the same day McCaskey placed fourth in the first annual Central Penn Track Championships at Cedar Cliff, with Jim Hersh winning the two-mile, Doug Mack the mile and future Dallas Cowboy Doug Dennison the triple jump.