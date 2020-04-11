April 9, 1970: Fifty years ago this week the first annual All Lancaster County Wrestling team was named, with the high school wrestlers named by county coaches in conjunction with the Lancaster County Wrestling officials chapter, as reported in the Daily Intelligencer Journal.

Among the wrestlers named were Manheim Township’s Dan Blakinger and Manheim Central’s Dave Yohn, both unanimous selections. That season, Blakinger captured the PIAA crown at 103 pounds while Yohn was a state semifinalist at 112 pounds. At the time, Blakinger was just the eighth wrestler from Lancaster County to have won a state title. Yohn later had a son, Zach, who went on to medal three times at the state tournament for the Barons in the 1990s.

Here is the full list of all-county wrestlers selected in 1970: