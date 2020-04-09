April 8, 1970: On this date 50 years ago, Columbia’s Bob Troutman threw a school-record-breaking toss of 177 feet, 1 inch in the boys javelin, as reported by the Lancaster New Era. The throw helped the Tide top Manheim Central in a track & field meet by eight points.

That school record has since broken, and currently belongs to Don Schoelkopf, who threw the javelin a school-best 200-2 to win gold at the 1986 Lancaster-Lebanon League track & field meet. Schoelkopf was also the starting quarterback for the football team and a star player on the basketball team.