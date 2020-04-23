Most Manheim Township football fans should easily recall Gene Kruis. After all, the football field is named after the legendary Blue Streaks coach, who died in 2015. But not every fan might remember that Kruis stepped away from coaching for a handful of years in the middle of that coaching career.

There were two head coaches in that interim period, the first being Don Noll, who lasted one season in 1969 before stepping down from the post and returning to his native Virginia.

Noll’s replacement was assistant Bob Jackson, who was officially promoted from assistant to head coach of the Blue Streaks’ football program on April 16, 1970.

The promotion was announced by principal C. Wendell Hower, who in 2019 received the George W. Kirchner Memorial Award at the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame banquet for his many behind-the-scenes contributions to District Three athletics.

Jackson, a graduate of Coatesville High School and Millersville University, had started his coaching career 10 years earlier as the Blue Streaks’ freshman coach. And although he remained the Manheim Township varsity coach for just four seasons, he was highly-succesful in that short time period, leading the Streaks to two league titles and a combined record of 35-5-1. He was named the Lancaster New Era Coach of the Year following the 1971 season leading the Streaks to the Lancaster County League title with a 9-0-1 season, with the one tie coming in a 7-7 game against Warwick, to which Jackson said, “I made a big mistake in setting up the defense against Warwick this year. The tie put a blotch on our record but it shook up our kids and they played better football after that.”

The next season, 1972, was the inaugural campaign for the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The Streaks won the L-L Section One title in 1973, Jackson’s final year at the helm.

He said this about his resignation in the Nov. 13, 1973 Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, “I just quit. That’s all. I have been coaching for a long time and it has to end sometime. I am going to miss it. You can’t coach as long as I have and not miss it.”