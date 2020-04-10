April 8, 1970: Many sports fans should easily recall the most recent Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs. And with that, it was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. The last Kansas City team to win it was in 1970, a Chiefs team was coached by legendary Hank Stram. Three months after the Chiefs won Super IV, Stram visited Lancaster County to speak at a convention at Armstrong Cork Company. Among many topics discussed with reporters that day was Stram’s dictator-like approach to being a football coach.

“That’s the way it has to be,” Stram was quoted in the Lancaster New Era. “You need to be one supreme authority to handle a football team. Football is a disciplined game. You have to have one spokesman. That should be the coach. I would never take a job if I didn’t have the power to run a team.”

Speaking of taking a job, Stram was also asked that day if he was going to take the New Orleans job, which had been rumored at the time.

His response: “No comment. I have nothing to say about that.”

Four years later, Stram was fired by the Chiefs after a 5-9 season. Two years after that, he became the coach of the Saints, whose quarterback at the time was Archie Manning.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stram died on July 4, 2005, at 82 years old.