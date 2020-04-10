April 8, 1970: Many sports fans should easily recall the most recent Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs. And with that, it was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. The last Kansas City team to win it was in 1970, a Chiefs team was coached by legendary Hank Stram. Three months after the Chiefs won Super IV, Stram visited Lancaster County to speak at a convention at Armstrong Cork Company. Among many topics discussed with reporters that day was Stram’s dictator-like approach to being a football coach.
“That’s the way it has to be,” Stram was quoted in the Lancaster New Era. “You need to be one supreme authority to handle a football team. Football is a disciplined game. You have to have one spokesman. That should be the coach. I would never take a job if I didn’t have the power to run a team.”
Speaking of taking a job, Stram was also asked that day if he was going to take the New Orleans job, which had been rumored at the time.
His response: “No comment. I have nothing to say about that.”
Four years later, Stram was fired by the Chiefs after a 5-9 season. Two years after that, he became the coach of the Saints, whose quarterback at the time was Archie Manning.
Stram died on July 4, 2005, at 82 years old.