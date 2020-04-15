District Three officials had their monthly meeting via video conference Wednesday morning. Here are five takeaways from their session:

* When the 2021 spring sports season begins, there will be a new boys volleyball team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. District Three officials voted unanimously to approve a co-op between Lebanon Catholic and Annville-Cleona to form a program. Lebanon Catholic will be the host school, so home matches will be played there.

* Annville-Cleona’s field hockey team also received a boost. The District Three committee again voted unanimously for a co-op between Lebanon Catholic and Annville-Cleona, with Lebanon Catholic student-athletes being eligible to compete for the Little Dutchmen’s field hockey team starting this fall.

* Because of the coronavirus hiatus, and schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, District Three officials elected not to discuss the next two-year cycle, including classification changes and potential playoff brackets. And there was no discussion about any potential changes to the fall season, depending on what happens after June 30, which marks the end of this school year. Officials instead remained upbeat about getting through the summer, and remaining on track for the 2020-21 school year, saying they'll await instructions from Gov. Wolf and the PIAA before announcing any changes.

* District Three officials revealed a $265,000 improvement in its balance through ticket sales from last fall and this past winter in the 2019-20 school year, up substantially from last year’s total over the same time period.

* District Three officials discussed PIAA changes, including a potential new rule that has already passed a second reading at the state level. Hoping to combat player and coach ejections, the PIAA is trying to implement an educational component into an ejection penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. A player would be suspended for the next game, and a coach for the next two games for an unsportsmanlike ejection. On top of that, the PIAA wants to require any player or coach who was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct to finish an educational program before they’re allowed to return to the team — even if they miss more than the predetermined ejection time.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77