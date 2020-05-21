The District 3 committee held its May meeting via video conferencing on Thursday morning. Here are five takeaways from their session ...

* The District 3 committee has a new executive director, and he’s a familiar face in Lancaster-Lebanon League circles. Outgoing Donegal athletic director and L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy will take over as the District 3 executive director on July 1. Kennedy replaces longtime director Wendell Hower, a former Manheim Township administrator. “I’m really looking forward to it,” said Kennedy, who is retiring from his duties at Donegal at the end of this school year. “I’ve been on this committee for a long time, and it’s a great group. I’m excited to get to move the group forward, and hopefully we’ll be back and it here really soon. I appreciate everyone’s confidence in me.” District 3 officials stressed throughout the meeting that they will continue to follow Gov. Wolf’s mandate and not gather for any athletic workouts or games until given the all-clear. Elco AD Doug Bohannon, the D3 chairman, said that’s the question he’s asked most during the COVID-19 shutdown. And he’s given the same answer every time: Athletics will resume when the government and the PIAA give the thumbs up. And not a second before.

* District 3 had a better year financially in 2018-19 than in 2017-18. D3 treasurer Bob Baker, from Big Spring, said the district lost approximately $250,000 in revenue in 2017-18, and lost approximately $165,000 in revenue in 2018-19. That’s approximately an $85,000 improvement, yet still a loss. Baker said football lost approximately $10,000 last fall, and overall for the 2018-19 school year, D3 had approximately $1.12M in revenues and approximately $1.28M in expenses. Baker said moving the D3 wrestling finals from the Giant Center to Hersheypark Arena two years ago, and having lower seeds host playoff games in basketball helped. D3 saved approximately $25,000 by moving the individual wrestling finals this past season out of Hershey and to Spring Grove and CD East. Baker said when it came to football, the district had approximately a $160,000 loss in 2018-19, as compared to the average revenue numbers from the 2011-16 seasons. Still, Baker predicted a more profitable year for D3 moving forward, after seeing profits rise in fall sports, plus basketball and wrestling in 2019-20.

* District 3 welcomed three new committee members, all with Lancaster County ties: Jared Greist from Mt. Calvary Christian School will represent the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference; Lampeter-Strasburg AD Branden Lippy will represent the L-L League; and longtime L-L League basketball and football official Bill McHale is also on board to rep the referees. ... Speaking of welcoming, D3 announced two new schools will be joining the district in 2020: La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster, and King's Academy in Mohrsville, northern Berks County; King's Academy is set to field basketball and girls volleyball programs.

* District 3 officials asked basketball coaches to use their best judgement when adding a late-season nonleague game in hopes of beefing up their power rating. D3 said it will continue to have no official policy on adding late-season games to hit your max 22 play dates, but officials asked athletic departments to think twice before just adding a game on the fly hoping to benefit in the power-ranking department.

* NEWS AND NOTES: The first practice date for winter sports will be Friday, Nov. 20. … D3 will hold a bracket meeting in June to finalize new D3 playoff brackets in all sports for the next two-year cycle. The only speed bump is the success formula for basketball teams; some of those numbers are still being contested, and the PIAA is hearing protests from schools across the state, including some D3 programs. … In case you missed it, the PIAA approved a new rule: In basketball, the mercy rule will be triggered when a team is trailing by 30 or more points in the second half — down from a 40-point deficit. The clock will now run when a team trails by 30 or more points after halftime. … Last fall, D3 charged $6 for all football playoff tickets at the gate, and they’re hoping to keep that same price for 2020. … D3 will now charge $5 at the gate for the boys and girls tennis team finals, starting this fall. … D3 will continue to have the lower seeds host playoff games through the semifinals and consolation rounds in football, basketball and soccer moving forward. D3 also hopes to continue its relationship with the Giant Center, and continue to contest the boys and girls basketball finals there. “That’s the plan for future years to come,” Bohannon said. … More ticket-price information: Starting in 2020, tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for students at the gate for the D3 wrestling finals, and tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for students at the gate for the D3 track and field finals at Shippensburg University. … The D3 golf finals will be contested at Hershey Country Club; Class 2A at the West Course and Class 3A at the East Course starting this year. The classes will switch courses every other year moving forward. ... Thursday's video-conference meeting drew 162 attendees, a new record Bohannon said, chuckling.

