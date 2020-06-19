Five Philadelphia Phillies players and three Phils staff members at the team's Clearwater, Florida facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was first reported by Jim Salisbury at NBCSports.com/Philadelphia.

The Phillies issued this press release:

In response to published reports and the questions that those reports have raised, the Phillies are confirming that 5 players and 3 staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility have tested positive for Covid-19. The first confirmed case occurred this past Tuesday, June 16. In addition, 8 staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests.

Managing Partner John Middleton said, “The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know.