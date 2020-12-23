Manheim Township, Hempfield and Wilson are longtime Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 football rivals.

On Wednesday, five players from those squads were named to the same team.

Township senior quarterback Evan Clark, Blue Streaks’ junior wideout Anthony Ivey, Hempfield multi-purpose back Tanner Hess, Black Knights’ kicker Spencer Biscoe and Wilson defensive back du jour Troy Corson were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A team.

The big-school teams were released Wednesday; on Tuesday, Lancaster Catholic senior D-end Devin Atkinson was named to the Class 3A team, as football reporters from around the state nominated and then voted for the PFW All-State teams.

Clark had an ultra efficient season behind center for Township; making his varsity starter debut, he threw for 1,505 yards with 18 TD strikes against no interceptions. He was the top-ranked passer in the L-L League, and he was a Section 1 first-team all-star pick at QB. Clark tacked on another 339 yards on the ground, with four TD keepers.

Clark holds PWO offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech and Robert Morris.

Ivey, who made a verbal commitment to Penn State earlier in the fall, was one of Clark’s favorite targets; Ivey pulled in 23 catches for 546 yards with eight TD receptions, and he earned Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year honors, along with a first-team all-star selection at WR.

Despite missing some time with a wrist injury, Hess, who was named as an athlete, put together a solid season for Hempfield. The shifty ball-carrier piled up 663 yards on 116 workmanlike carries with 11 TD runs. Hess also caught eight passes out of the backfield, earning L-L League Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year honors, plus a first-team all-star nod at RB.

Hess was also tabbed Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year.

Biscoe had an unbelievable rookie season for Hempfield. Kicking on the varsity for the first time, he booted a league-best 11 field goals, including a 50-yarder vs. Wilson — the longest make in the league this past season, and one of the longest in L-L history. Biscoe drilled seven field goals of 30 yards or more, and he was a Section 1 second-team all-star after his breakout campaign.

Corson was a four-year starter in Wilson’s storied program, and he was always a threat on the flank — at wideout and especially in the secondary on defense. He was named Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year this past season, and he was a first-team all-star selection after registering 13 tackles for the Bulldogs.

And this note: Former longtime Lebanon coach Gerry Yonchiuk, who guided Central York all the way to the PIAA Class 6A state title game in his first season with the Panthers this past fall, was voted Coach of the Year.

Here is the complete PFW All-State Class 6A team …

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-3, 205 junior

Evan Clark, Manheim Township -- 6-3, 210 senior

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth -- 6-4, 155 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 215 senior

Running Back

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 5-8, 165 senior

Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 185 sophomore

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin -- 6-0, 195 senior

Jalen White, Souderton -- 6-1, 175 senior

Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-11, 210 junior

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 200 senior

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 junior

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-10, 180 senior

Judah Tomb, Central York -- 6-1, 190 senior

Tight End

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny -- 6-4, 220 senior

Offensive Line

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West -- 6-5, 255 junior

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 275 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg -- 6-5, 305 senior

Dorien Ford, Baldwin -- 6-4, 295 senior

Josh Gaffney, Central York -- 6-4, 315 senior

Athlete

Tanner Hess, Hempfield -- 6-0, 185 senior

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown -- 6-0, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley -- 6-2, 230 senior

Braelin Moore, Freedom -- 6-3, 285 junior

Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 240 senior

Seth Griffiths, Central York -- 5-9, 190 senior

Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 6-3, 255 senior

Nassir Jones, Williamsport -- 6-2, 220 senior

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 220 senior

Jack Smith, Central York -- 6-0, 210 senior

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny -- 6-3, 225 senior

Tamir Jackson, Easton Area -- 5-9, 215 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

Defensive Back

Sammy Knipe, State College -- 6-1, 215 senior

Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-10, 180 senior

Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin -- 5-10, 165 senior

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville -- 6-1, 190 senior

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 190 junior

Specialist

Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield -- 6-4, 185 senior

Athlete

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge -- 6-0, 220 senior

Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area -- 5-11, 160 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

