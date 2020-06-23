On June 23, 1971 Rick Wise accomplished a feat that no one in baseball had done before or has done since. Wise, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies, no-hit the Cincinnati Reds and he also hit two home runs in the the game.

The right-hander, who in 2005 would become the first pitching coach of the Lancaster Barnstormers, struck out three in the contest.

He retired 27 of the 28 Big Red Machine batters, whose lineup included Pete Rose, George Foster, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez.

Dave Concepcion, who walked in the sixth, was the Reds' only base runner, otherwise Wise would have recorded a perfect game.

Box score: June 23, 1971 -- Phillies 4, Reds 0 from baseball-reference.com

Wise hit a two-run homer off Cincinnati starter Ross Grimsley in the fifth inning and solo home run off Reds reliever Clay Carroll to start the eighth inning.

He hit 15 home runs in his 18-year career, including six in 1971.

Rick Wise stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's Wise retiring Rose on a line out to third baseman John Vukovich for the final out of the no-hitter.

And here is Wise hitting his second home run of the game a blast to left off Clay Carroll.