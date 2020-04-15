April 11, 1973. On this date 47 years ago, Elizabethtown alum Gene Garber earned his first win as a major league pitcher.

Garber relieved Royals starter Steve Busby in the fourth inning and completed the game, yielding two runs and four hits, as reported in the Lancaster New Era.

It was actually Garber’s fourth season in the big leagues, but first with the Kansas City Royals. Garber started his career in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system in 1965 and went on to pitch in 20 games for the Pirates over three seasons from 1969 through 1972.

The Pirates had traded Garber to the Royals before the start of the 1973 season. Garber, displeased with how the Pirates had used him, was quoted then in the Lancaster New Era, saying this about the trade: “I felt like a guy with a death sentence over his head getting out of jail.”

Garber was traded for Jim Rooker, who went to pitch eight more effective seasons for the Pirates before becoming a longtime broadcaster with the Pirates and later ESPN.

Meanwhile, Garber pitched in 931 games over 19 seasons with the Pirates, Royals, Phillies and Braves. He’s best known for the 1978 strikeout of Pete Rose that ended Rose's 44-game hitting streak, the longest in baseball history. The next day, Garber was quoted in the New Era, saying, "I can't really say I was happy. I'd have liked to see the streak continue. But my job is to get hitters out."