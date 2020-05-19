On May 19, 1974, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 giving Philly a 4-2 series win in the NHL finals and the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

In the first period, Rick MacLeish scored the game's only goal and Bernie Parent recorded his second shutout of the playoffs to get the win.

MacLeish's goal was one of 13 he scored in the playoffs that season.

Philadelphia was the first expansion team to win the Stanley Cup.

The Flyers defended their title the next season, beating the Buffalo Sabres, also in six games, to win the 1975 Stanley Cup final.

Rick MacLeish's stats via hockey-reference.com

Bernie Parent's stats via hockey-reference.com

Here's video of MacLeish's game-winning goal.