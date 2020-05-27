On May 27, 1975, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 to win the NHL finals 4-2 and take their second straight Stanley Cup.

Bob Kelly scored 11 seconds into the third period and Bill Clement added a goal at 17:13 of that frame to complete the scoring.

For the second straight season, Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent recorded a shutout in the Cup clinching game. For Parent, who had a 1.89 goals-against average in 15 playoff games, it was his fourth shutout of the '75 postseason.

Here are video highlights of the final game, including both Flyers goals, the handshake line and Flyers captain Bobby Clarke and Parent skating with the Cup.