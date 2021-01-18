On Jan. 18, 1976, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 to win Super Bowl X.

Wide receiver Lynn Swann, who caught four passes totaling 161 yards and a touchdown, was voted the game's MVP.

It was the second straight season the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

McCaskey grad Doug Dennison was a member of the Cowboys team. He picked up 16 yards on five rush attempts and caught a pass for six yards.

Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach threw for 204 yards and two TDs. But the Steelers defense intercepted the Dallas QB three times and sacked him seven times.

Here's video of the entire game. The Swan TD catch is at the 1:50:30 mark.