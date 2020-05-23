Bruce Sutter compiled 300 saves during his Hall of Fame career and on May 23, 1976 he recorded the first of those stats.

Pitching for the Chicago Cubs with a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the ninth, the right-hander retired the three Pittsburgh Pirates he faced, all on fly balls, to preserve a Chicago victory in the first game of a doubleheader at Three Rivers Stadium.

Box score from May 23, 1976: Cubs 6, Pirates 5 via baseball-reference.com

For Sutter, a Donegal grad, it was his fifth appearance of the season. He made his made his major league debut earlier that year throwing a scoreless inning on May 9 against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, in addition to the Cubs, Sutter, using his split-finger fastball, led the National League in saves five times during a 12-year major league career.

Bruce Sutter's stats via baseball-reference.com

Sutter's most important saves came during the World Series. As a member of the World Champion Cardinals, he recorded a win and two saves against the Milwaukee Brewers in the '82 Fall Classic. In Game Seven, he retired the final six Brewers to end the series.

He was selected for six all-star games and played in four of those contests getting wins in the '78 and '79 games and saves in '80 and '81.

In 1979, he won the National League's Cy Young award, and In 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Here's Sutter striking out Brewers slugger Gorman Thomas to record the final out of the 1982 World Series.