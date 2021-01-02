Another football all-star list, and another heavy haul for Lancaster-Lebanon League pigskin standouts, as 44 players have earned All-EasternPaFootball nods for their performances in the 2020 season.
The list includes 26 first-team L-L League picks, as EasternPaFootball hands out all-star awards to the top players in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12, plus any independent programs on the eastern side of the state.
Thirteen L-L League players earned repeat selections.
Here are the L-L League honorees ...
CLASS 6A
FIRST TEAM
WR — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township
Specialist — Evan Clark, Manheim Township
K — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield
SECOND TEAM
OL — Ethan Ashcroft, Wilson
Specialist — Tanner Hess, Hempfield
K — Jack Wagner, Wilson
D-line — Ben Weaver, Penn Manor
D-line — Jeff Colacin, Wilson
LB — Cade Clancy, Manheim Township
DB — Troy Corson, Wilson (repeat selection)
CLASS 5A
FIRST TEAM
WR — Alex Rufe, Lebanon (repeat selection)
WR — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick (repeat selection)
WR — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central
O-line — Nolan Rucci, Warwick (repeat selection)
QB — Joey McCracken, Warwick (repeat selection)
K — Logan Shull, Manheim Central
D-line — Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown
LB — Owen Morrongiello, Ephrata
SECOND TEAM
WR — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley
QB — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon (repeat selection)
QB — Judd Novak, Manheim Central
RB — Colton Miller, Warwick (repeat selection)
LB — Seth Harnish, Solanco
DB — Andre Weidman, Ephrata (repeat selection)
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
TE — Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg
O-line — Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico
O-line — Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg (repeat selection)
QB — Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg
D-line — Ben Bearinger, Cocalico
D-line — Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg
LB — Luke Williams, Elco
LB — Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg
DB — Braden Bohannon, Elco (repeat selection)
DB — Jesse Martin, Garden Spot
SECOND TEAM
O-line — Logan Tice, Elco
O-line — Owen Kling, Donegal
RB — Mike Trainor, Octorara
LB — Kaden King, Octorara
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
D-line — Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic (repeat selection)
P — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic (repeat selection)
SECOND TEAM
K — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona (repeat selection)
CLASS 2A
SECOND TEAM
