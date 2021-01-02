Another football all-star list, and another heavy haul for Lancaster-Lebanon League pigskin standouts, as 44 players have earned All-EasternPaFootball nods for their performances in the 2020 season.

The list includes 26 first-team L-L League picks, as EasternPaFootball hands out all-star awards to the top players in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12, plus any independent programs on the eastern side of the state.

Thirteen L-L League players earned repeat selections.

Here are the L-L League honorees ...

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

WR — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township

Specialist — Evan Clark, Manheim Township

K — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield

SECOND TEAM

OL — Ethan Ashcroft, Wilson

Specialist — Tanner Hess, Hempfield

K — Jack Wagner, Wilson

D-line — Ben Weaver, Penn Manor

D-line — Jeff Colacin, Wilson

LB — Cade Clancy, Manheim Township

DB — Troy Corson, Wilson (repeat selection)

P — Sam Hershey, McCaskey

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM

TE — Thatcher Miller, Warwick

WR — Alex Rufe, Lebanon (repeat selection)

WR — Caleb Schmitz, Warwick (repeat selection)

WR — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central

O-line — Nolan Rucci, Warwick (repeat selection)

QB — Joey McCracken, Warwick (repeat selection)

K — Logan Shull, Manheim Central

D-line — Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown

LB — Owen Morrongiello, Ephrata

SECOND TEAM

WR — Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley

QB — Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon (repeat selection)

QB — Judd Novak, Manheim Central

RB — Colton Miller, Warwick (repeat selection)

LB — Seth Harnish, Solanco

DB — Andre Weidman, Ephrata (repeat selection)

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

TE — Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg

O-line — Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico

O-line — Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg (repeat selection)

QB — Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg

D-line — Ben Bearinger, Cocalico

D-line — Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg

LB — Luke Williams, Elco

LB — Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg

DB — Braden Bohannon, Elco (repeat selection)

DB — Jesse Martin, Garden Spot

SECOND TEAM

O-line — Logan Tice, Elco

O-line — Owen Kling, Donegal

RB — Mike Trainor, Octorara

LB — Kaden King, Octorara

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

D-line — Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic (repeat selection)

P — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic (repeat selection)

SECOND TEAM

K — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona (repeat selection)

CLASS 2A

SECOND TEAM

WR — Michael Poole, Columbia

