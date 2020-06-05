On June 5, 1977, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-107 to win Game Six of the NBA Finals and give the Blazers the championship 4-2.

The Bill Walton led Blazers came back to win four straight after losing the first two contests to Julius Erving's Sixers.

Wally Walker was a member of that Blazers team. A rookie that year, it was the first of three straight NBA finals appearances and two championships for the Penn Manor grad.

Wally Walker's NBA stats via basketball-reference.com

Following a career at Virginia where he led the Cavaliers to their first ACC Tournament title in 1976 and was named tourney MVP, Walker was selected fifth overall in the NBA draft by Portland.

After playing nine games for the Blazers at the start of the 1977-78 season, Walker was traded to the Seattle Supersonics.

Seattle went on to reach the finals but lost to the Washington Bullets in seven games.

Millersville University product Phil Walker, no relation to Wally, was a member of that Bullets title team.

The Sonics got revenge beating the Bullets the following season 4-1 to win the 1979 championship.

Here is Walker talking about the Sonics' 1979 championship.

