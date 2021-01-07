On Jan. 7, 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Houston Oilers 34-5 to win the AFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl

Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier scored rushing touchdowns. Terry Bradshaw threw TD passes to Lynn Swann and John Stallworth and Roy Gerela kicked two field goals.

Steelers 34, Oilers 5 -- Box score via pro-football-reference.com

Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain defense sacked Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini four times and intercepted five passes.

The Steelers went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in Super Bowl XIII.

Here are highlights of the AFC Championship game narrated by John Facenda.