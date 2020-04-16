Cardinals Phillies Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons hugs pitcher Bob Forsch following the last out in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 16, 1978 at St. Louis. Forsch pitched a 5-0 no hitter. It is the first no hitter at home for a Cardinal since 1924. Other no-hitters have been pitched by Cardinals on the road. (AP Photo)

 Anonymous

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Forsch threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 16, 1978. Forsch struck out three and walked two in the contest.

The no-hitter was the first at Busch Stadium II.

Here's video of Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa grounding to third for the final out.

Phillies starter Randy Lerch got the loss. Lancaster County native Gene Garber pitched scoreless inning in relief of Lerch.

Bob Forsch no-hitter April 16, 1978

Box score: Cardinals 5, Phillies 0 via baseball-reference.com

Forsch was a member of three Cardinals World Series teams in the 1980s, including the 1982 championships squad.

Sign up for our newsletter

Bob Forsch's stats via baseball-reference.com

Forsch's no-hitter against the Phillies was the first of two in his career. He no-hit the Montreal Expos winning 3-0 on Sept. 26, 1983. In that game, he struck out six and did not allow a walk.

Box score: Cardinals 3, Expos 0 from baseball-reference.com

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Forsch died in 2011 at the age of 61.