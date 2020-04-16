St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Forsch threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 16, 1978. Forsch struck out three and walked two in the contest.

The no-hitter was the first at Busch Stadium II.

Here's video of Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa grounding to third for the final out.

Phillies starter Randy Lerch got the loss. Lancaster County native Gene Garber pitched scoreless inning in relief of Lerch.

Box score: Cardinals 5, Phillies 0 via baseball-reference.com

Forsch was a member of three Cardinals World Series teams in the 1980s, including the 1982 championships squad.

Bob Forsch's stats via baseball-reference.com

Forsch's no-hitter against the Phillies was the first of two in his career. He no-hit the Montreal Expos winning 3-0 on Sept. 26, 1983. In that game, he struck out six and did not allow a walk.

Box score: Cardinals 3, Expos 0 from baseball-reference.com

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Forsch died in 2011 at the age of 61.