On Dec. 9, 1980, the Chicago Cubs traded future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sutter, a Donegal graduate who had spent five seasons with the Cubs, was sent to the Cardinals for Leon Durham, Ken Reitz and Ty Waller, who made the deal complete on Dec. 22 of that year as the player to be named later.

Sutter went on to help the Cardinals beat the Brewers in seven games in the 1982 World Series. In that series, he recorded a win and two saves, including retiring the final six batters in Game 7.

The closer led the National League in saves five different seasons, four straight from 1979-82, and again in '84 when he had 45 for the Cardinals. He finished his career with 300 saves.

The right-hander was selected for six all-star games and played in four of those contests, getting wins in the '78 and '79 games and saves in '80 and '81.

In 1979, he won the National League's Cy Young award, and in 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Here's the speech Sutter made at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He mentions former MLB teammates Tom Herr and Gene Garber, both also from Lancaster County, in the talk.