On Oct. 21, 1980, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 to win the sixth game of the World Series and clinch the championship for Philly. It was the Phils' first title.

1980 World Series Game 6 box score -- Phillies 4, Royals 1 from baseball-reference.com

Here's Tug McGraw throwing the last pitch of the series to strike out Willie Wilson and give the Phillies the championship. Steve Carlton got the win. McGraw got the last six outs to record the save.

Mike Schmidt, who had a two-run single in the clinching game, was named Series MVP. He hit .381 (8 for 21) in the six games with two homers, seven RBIs and he walked three times.

Composite stats from the 1980 World Series via baseball-reference.com

Here are highlights of Schmidt's 1980 Series performance, including all of his hits and RBIs.