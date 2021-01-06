The Philadelphia Flyers went a record 35 consecutive games without a loss during the 1979-80 season. The Flyers streak began with a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third game of the season on Oct. 14, 1979.

The final game without a loss was a 4-2 win at Buffalo on Jan. 6, 1980. The Streak ended Jan. 7 with a 7-1 loss at Minnesota.

Flyers 1979-80 game-by-game results via hockey-reference.com

The Flyers broke the previous record and pushed the streak to 29 straight with a 5-2 win at Boston on Dec. 22, 1979.

During the streak, the Flyers won 25 games and tied 10. It is the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB.

Here are highlights of the unbeaten streak and interviews with Jim Watson, Bobby Clarke and Paul Holmgren looking back on the achievement.