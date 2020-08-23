Willow Street resident Cory Texter and Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees each took home top-two finishes at a pair of American Flat Track races over the weekend.

Competing at the Indy Mile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mees placed second in Saturday’s AFT SuperTwins race, coming in 1.147 seconds behind the winner.

Texter was the runner-up in Saturday’s AFT Production Twins race, followed by seventh-place finisher Ryan Varnes, who is a Garden Spot alum.

Texter's sister, Lancaster native Shayna Texter, placed third in Saturday's AFT Singles race.

Similar races were also held Friday at the Indy Mile, with Mees placing third in the SuperTwins division, and Varnes and Texter placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Production Twins contest.

In the overall points standings through four races of the 2020 season, Mees is second in the SuperTwins division, with a pair of first-place finishes under his belt in the season-opening double-header in Florida last month. Texter, last year's Production Twins champion, is second in the Production Twins points standings, with a first-place finish and three top-three finishes to this point. Sitting in fourth place in the Production Twins standings is Varnes, who has one first-place and two top-four finishes thus far. Shayna Texter is in third place in the AFT Singles standings.

The next AFT double-header event is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 5 at the Springfield Mile in Springfield, Illinois.

