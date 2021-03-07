And then there were four.

A four-pack of Lancaster County girls basketball teams are still standing in the single-elimination District 3 playoffs, and two of them will square off head-to-head in a much-anticipated championship game on Wednesday.

The Class 2A collision-course title match is set: No. 1 seed and back-to-back reigning champ Linden Hall (8-4 overall) will welcome No. 2 Columbia (14-4) to Lititz. Also Wednesday, in a Class 4A semifinal, No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (12-3) will visit No. 2 Eastern York (17-1), while in a Class 1A semifinal, No. 2 Veritas Academy (15-5) will play No. 3 High Point Baptist (11-3) at Mount Calvary Christian in Elizabethtown.

All of those games begin at 7 p.m. sharp.

Catholic, the Lancaster-Lebanon League runner-up, is the three-time reigning champ in D3-4A, and the Crusaders beat Eastern York in last year’s title game. Wednesday’s rematch is for a spot in the finals; the loser goes home.

Linden Hall earned a spot in the 2A finale thanks to a rip-roaring 57-17 semifinal victory over 2019 and 2020 D3-1A champ Lancaster Country Day, as Jenadia Jordan excelled in transition for 19 points for the Lions. Country Day bumped up to 2A this season, and made a late-season push to earn a playoff slot. But Country Day’s championship streak is over.

Meanwhile, Columbia got 19 points from Brie Droege and 14 points from twin sister Brooke Droege in its 49-34 semifinal triumph over Halifax, as the Tide is now 6-1 in its last seven games.

Linden Hall and Columbia had met in nonleague games the previous two seasons; the Lions swept the home-and-home series. This rematch is for the D3 gold trophy, and a spot in the PIAA playoffs next Tuesday against the District 2 champ. FYI: Linden Hall topped D2 winner Holy Cross in last year’s PIAA playoffs. Holy Cross is still alive in the D2 bracket, so that rematch is still in play.

Columbia is back in a district final for the first time since the Tide fell to Camp Hill in the 2017 2A title tilt. Linden Hall is appearing in a D3 finale for the fourth year in a row; the Lions fell to Lebanon Catholic in the 2018 1A championship clash before winning the last two 2A titles. Don’t forget: Linden Hall joins the L-L League as an associate member in 2022-23.

Columbia has won four D3 crowns: 2A banners in 1995, 1996 and 2000, and a 1A crown in 1997 to polish off a nifty run of three championships in a row. Twins Brie Droege (19.3, 80 percent free throws on 96-of-120 attempts) and Brooke Droege (14.7, 10 3’s) are having breakout ninth-grade seasons for the Tide, while Morgan Bigler (9.5) has protected the paint and sniper MacKenzie Burke (7.5, 23 3’s) has chipped in on the perimeter.

Catholic took care of familiar playoff foe Bishop McDevitt 43-26 in the 4A quarterfinals; the Crusaders snapped back quite nicely after coughing up a 15-point second-half lead to Hempfield in the L-L League title game. Sophia Wentz popped in 12 points in the win over McD.

Eastern York’s lone loss? By 10 points to D3-5A No. 1 seed Mechanicsburg, which is in the semifinals and chugging right along at 17-3. Wednesday’s other 4A semifinal pits No. 1 Delone Catholic (17-1) hosting No. 5 Big Spring (15-3).

Big Spring KO’d No. 4 Berks Catholic — which beat Lancaster Catholic earlier this season and went on to win the Berks County title — 38-33 in the quarterfinals.

Lancaster Catholic had nonleague games vs. Delone Catholic and Eastern York on this season’s original schedule. But a two-week virus-imposed shutdown, plus weather issues, shelved those much-anticipated clashes. Turns out the Crusaders — spearheaded by freshman point guard Mary Bolesky (10.7, 15 3’s) — could end up playing both of them anyway; they get Eastern York for sure on Wednesday in Wrightsville.

Eastern York must contend with Catholic’s non-stop pressure, but the Golden Knights feature some heavy-duty snipers in Breana Grim (14.2, 33 3’s), Mara Weaver (13.7, 37 3’s), Victoria Zerbe (10.3) and Arianna Seitz (22 3’s). Weaver is an Arcadia University recruit.

Eastern York had a win over L-L League entrant Columbia earlier this season.

Meanwhile, CCAC runner-up Veritas took care of Lititz Christian 44-24 in the 1A quarterfinals, and the Monarchs are sparked by 1,500-point scorer Serena Hartzler. High Point picked off New Covenant 37-20 in the quarterfinals, and Wednesday’s other 1A semifinal features No. 5 Greenwood (8-7) at No. 1 Harrisburg Christian (17-0).

Greenwood fell to Lancaster Country Day in the last two 1A title games; Harrisburg Christian, the CCAC champ, is the last undefeated girls team in the district.

L-L LEAGUE SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23.6), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.2), Columbia’s Brie Droege (19.3), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (19.2), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (18.7), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.8), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.8), Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (14.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.7), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (14.1), Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.7), Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner (12.4), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (11.9), Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (11.9), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (11.6), Annville-Cleona’s Brittany Nye (11.3).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (40), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (31), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (30), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (28), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (28), Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (28), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (26), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (25), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (25), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (25), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (23), Penn Manor’s Kamia Goodley (22).

NOTABLES: Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson finished up her prep career in some pretty lofty company; the Towson University recruit had 1,830 career points, good for No. 1 in program history and No. 11 on the L-L League’s all-time chart. … Because of the truncated season, two other L-L League seniors just missed out on the 1,000-point plateau: Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (955) and Elco’s Amanda Smith (927). … Several players will be chasing 1,000 points when next season opens in December: Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (784), Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (672), Elco junior Kailey Eckhart (600), Ephrata sophomore Jasmine Griffin (586), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Genesis Meadows (584) and Northern Lebanon junior Ashlyn Messinger (510). … Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (837) also finished in the 800-point club. … Looks like no takers for late-add games; the PIAA has given teams permission to schedule up to the usual max-22 games through March 27. But we’re not hearing about any L-L League squads adding games moving forward. Spring sports practice starts Monday.

