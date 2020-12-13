Four Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer players were named all-state selections by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches’ Association for the 2020 season.

Those players are listed below, along with some statistical information on each player. The link to the full list of all-state players is also provided below.

Cocalico senior forward Kaia Martz: Martz had 19 goals and two assists for the L-L Section Three runner-up Eagles who reached the District 3-3A quarterfinals, finishing 10-3-1 overall. Her 19 goals and 44 points are both single-season program records.

Northern Lebanon senior midfielder Emily Hauck: Hauck had 21 goals and 14 assists for the L-L Section Four champion Vikings, who went a perfect 7-0 in league competition, reached the L-L semifinals and appeared in the District 3-2A title game, finishing 15-2 overall.

Hempfield senior midfielder Jessica Weinoldt: Weinoldt had five goals and two assists for a Black Knights squad that went 4-5-2 overall. She’s committed to continue her soccer career at D-III McDaniel College.

Warwick senior midfielder Jessica Williamson: Williamson had nine goals and two assists for the L-L Section One runner-up Warriors who qualified for the District 3-4A playoffs but had to forfeit its first-round matchup because the school went into quarantine. A four-year varsity player, Williamson had 22 goals and 15 assists for her career.

Full list of all-state selections.