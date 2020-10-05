Four American Flat Track riders with Lancaster County ties racked up a combined three first-place finishes and five top-five finishes in a pair of races over the weekend.

They competed in the Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA. Here’s a recap of those performances...

Jared Mees: Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees took home two first-place finishes in the main events of Friday’s and Saturday’s AFT SuperTwins races. In Saturday’s race, Mees trailed leader Brandon Price most of the way before passing him near the end to lead the final two laps.

Afterward, Mees was quoted by americanflattrack.com saying, “It was a great race. I can’t say enough for my team. We’re going to just keep plugging one race at a time. We’re not out of this yet. We’re going to fight back as best we can and what the points are at the end is what they are.”

Mees now has five first-place finishes on the season and remains in second place in the overall points standings, just 12 points behind leader Briar Bauman, the defending national champion.

Texter, Varnes: In the AFT Production Twins class, Willow Street resident Cory Texter won Friday’s race for his second first-place finish of the year. He was the runner-up in Saturday’s main event. The defending Production Twins champion, Texter now has seven top-three placements on the season. He sits second in the overall points standings.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Also in the Production Twins class, Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes placed third in Friday’s race. He was riding in third place in Saturday’s main event before a mechanical issue forced him out, unable to finish. As a result of Saturday’s outcome, Varnes dropped a spot down to fourth place in the overall points standings, though he now has six top-three placements on the season.

Shayna Texter: Shayna Texter, who was born in Lancaster, didn’t compete Friday, but placed fifth in Saturday’s AFT Singles main event, just 2.187 seconds back of the winner. It was her third top-five placement of the year, as she sits in 12th place in the overall points standings.

Up next: The riders will next compete this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.