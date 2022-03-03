On March 3, 1983, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw checked into a Louisiana hospital to have surgery on his right elbow. But in order to keep the press from finding out, he registered under the name "Thomas Brady," as reported by the Twitter account @QuirkyResearch.

No one knew at the time that Tom Brady would become a household name 18 years after Bradshaw's hospital stay. The real Tom Brady was 5 when Bradshaw had his surgery.

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, did not play until the 15th game of the '83 season. He reinjured his elbow in that game and did not play again retiring after compiling nearly 28,000 passing yards and throwing 212 touchdown passes.

Brady joined the New England Patriots in the 2000 season and went on to win a record seven Super Bowls. He retired after last season at the age of 44. He threw for more than 84,000 yards and completed 624 TD passes.

