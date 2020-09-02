Bo Jackson made his big-league debut with the Kansas City Royals and got his first major league hit on September 2, 1986.

In his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second, Jackson recorded an infield single off future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Steve Carlton, who was the Chicago White Sox starter.

Jackson was 1 for 3 in the contest grounding out in his other two at-bats.

Bo Jackson's stats via baseball-reference.com

Carlton pitched eight innings to get the victory in a 3-0 White Sox win. The left-hander is best know for the 14 seasons he spent with the Philadelphia Phillies, during which he won four Cy Young Awards and was a member of the 1980 World Series champions

September 2, 1986 box score -- White Sox 3, Royals 0 via baseball-reference.com

Here's Jackson's first major league hit, a ground ball to second base that allowed him to show off his speed.

Today In 1986: Kansas City #Royals rookie Bo Jackson collects his first major league hit, a single vs. Chicago #WhiteSox pitcher Steve Carlton! #MLB #Baseball #History pic.twitter.com/QMO6u1wJiy — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) September 2, 2020

Twelve days later on Sept 14, Jackson hit his first home run. A tape-measure shot over the wall in left-center field off Seattle starter Mike Moore.

Here's video of Jackson's first MLB homer, which came on a 2-2 pitch from the Seattle right-hander.

A two-sport superstar, Jackson won the Heisman trophy at Auburn before playing four seasons in the NFL.

A hip injury cut short both his NFL and MLB careers.