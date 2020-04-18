Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt hit his 500th home run on April 18, 1987 at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium. Schmidt's milestone homer came with the Phils trailing 6-5 and down to their final out in the ninth inning.

The Hall of Famer hit the home run on a 3-0 count over the left-field wall off Pirates right-hander Don Robinson. The three-run blast gave the Phils their final runs in an 8-6 victory. Earlier, the Phils had blown a 5-0 lead.

Juan Samuel and Von Hayes, who later managed the Lancaster Barnstormers, were on base when the blast was hit.

Kent Tekulve pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the win for the Phillies.

April 18, 1987 box score: Phillies 8, Pirates 6 via baseball-reference.com

Schmidt, who retired in the middle of the 1989 season, finished his career with 548 home runs.

Mike Schmidt's stats via baseball-reference.com

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here's video of Schmidt's 500th home run with beloved Phillies announcer Harry Kalas making the call. Watch Schmidts' homer, his celebration as he heads to first base, his teammates meeting him at home plate, his wife cheering in the stands and the Pirates fans giving him a standing ovation.

What to read next