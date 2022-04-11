Ron Hextall, the feisty former Philadelphia Flyers goalie, became the first netminder in NHL history to score a goal in a playoff game on April 11, 1989.

The Flyers, were killing a penalty and leading the Washington Capitals 7-5 late in the third period, when Hextall gathered the puck to the left of his net following a Caps dump-in.

Hextall sent the puck airborne down the middle of the ice. The puck bounced near the Caps blue line and slid into the net.

The goal came at 18:58 and iced the Flyers 8-5 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven Patrick Division semifinal.

April 11, 1989 box score: Flyers 8, Capitals 5 via hockey-reference.com

Two days later, the Flyers closed out the series with a 4-3 win.

It was the second time in 16 months Hextall had scored a goal. On Dec. 8, 1987, Hextall scored a goal against the Boston Bruins. It was the first time a goalie scored by shooting the puck.

Other goalies had been credited with scoring. But they got goals by being the last player to touch the puck before an opponent accidentally shot into his own goal.

Check out video of both Hextall goals below.

Mike Emrick and Bill Clement are the announcers for Hextall's playoff goal, which was at the Cap Center in Landover, Maryland.

Here's Hextall scoring his first goal on Dec. 8, 1987 at the Spectrum. Longtime Flyers announcer Gene makes the call.