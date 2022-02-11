On Feb. 11, 1990, Buster Douglas pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history. Douglas, who was a huge underdog, knocked out Mike Tyson in the 10th round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match in Tokyo.

Tyson, who was 37-0 at the time with 33 of those wins coming by knockout, had never even been knocked down in his career.

Douglas dropped Tyson to the canvas with a flurry of punches in the 10th round and the Iron Mike was unable to get back to his feet before the 10-count ending the fight.

Douglas himself had been knocked down by a right uppercut from Tyson in the eighth round of the bout. Douglas got to his feet at the count of nine and the round ended just after that.

Here are video highlights from the fight including the two knockdowns.