On June 18, 1989, the Philadelphia Phillies traded for Lenny Dykstra. The Phils sent second baseman Juan Samuel to the New York Mets for Dykstra, reliever Roger McDowell and a player to be named later, who turned out to be pitcher Tom Edens.

Dykstra was an integral part of the Phillies 1993 World Series team. That season he hit .305 and led the National League with 194 hits, 129 walks, 143 runs, 773 plate appearances and 637 at-bats.

He also had 69 extra-base hits and 66 RBIs, an impressive number for a leadoff batter.

Lenny Dykstra's stats via baseball-reference.com

Dykstra spent the rest of his career, which ended in 1996, with the Phils.

Here's Dykstra hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning of Game 5 of the 1993 National League Championship Series.

Since his retirement, Dykstra has had issues with the law (spending some time in jail) and with former teammates.

