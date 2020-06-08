On June 8, 1989, the Pittsburgh Pirates scored 10 runs in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. Confident of a Pirates win, Bucs radio announcer Jim Rooker said, "If we lose this game, I'll walk back to Pittsburgh."

The Phillies, as you may remember, rallied to beat the Pirates 15-11 putting the finishing touches on the comeback by scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Steve Jeltz, who had just five home runs in his eight-year MLB career, helped the Phillies cause by hitting two home runs in the game.

June 8, 1989 box score: Phillies 15, Pirates 11 via baseball-reference.com

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rooker did not walk back to Pittsburgh that night, but he did make the trek in October of that year. Using the 320-mile journey to raise money for charity, Rooker left Philly's Veteran's Stadium Oct. 5 and arrived at Pitsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium on Oct. 17.

Rooker's walk included two days in Lancaster County during what he called "fertilizer season," as reported by Bob Cohn at TribLive.com

Two future Lancaster Barnstormers managers played for the Phillies in the game. Hempfield grad Tom Herr, the Stormers' first skipper, who was replaced by Jeltz after one at-bat. And Von Hayes, who like Jeltz hit two homers in the contest.

Here's video with highlights of the game and a clip of Rooker on his walk. His "If we lose this game, I'll walk back to Pittsburgh," statement is at the 1:30-mark.