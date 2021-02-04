The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles took home the Lombardi trophy with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in SB LII.

Nick Foles, who threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass (the "Philly Special"), was named the game's MVP.

The game featured a big offensive output by both teams. Patriots QB Tom Brady threw for over 500 yards and three touchdowns. And the contest had just one punt.

Super Bowl LII box score -- Eagles 41, Patriots 33

From pro-football-reference.com

Here's the "Philly Special," where Foles catches a 1-yard TD pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth down just before the end of the second quarter to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead at the half.

Here is a replay and discussion of the "Philly Special" with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Ron Jaworski and Brian Baldinger. It includes Foles' talk with Pederson on the sideline before the play.