FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Rookie running back Corey Clement took the snap out of shotgun formation, rolled to his left and pitched the ball to third-string tight end Trey Burton, who caught it coming off the end, ran a few steps and floated a pass to backup quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone for a touchdown. Facing the mighty New England Patriots on the NFL's biggest stage, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson's decision to try a trick play on a fourth down late in the first half of Super Bowl 52 will be remembered as one of the gutsiest calls in sports history. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles took home the Lombardi trophy with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in SB LII.

Nick Foles, who threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass (the "Philly Special"), was named the game's MVP.

The game featured a big offensive output by both teams. Patriots QB Tom Brady threw for over 500 yards and three touchdowns. And the contest had just one punt.

Super Bowl LII box score -- Eagles 41, Patriots 33

From pro-football-reference.com

Here's the "Philly Special," where Foles catches a 1-yard TD pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth down just before the end of the second quarter to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead at the half.

Here is a replay and discussion of the "Philly Special" with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Ron Jaworski and Brian Baldinger. It includes Foles' talk with Pederson on the sideline before the play.

