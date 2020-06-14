Three years ago, Derek Fisher had a very successful major league debut. On June 14, 2017, Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, made his first appearance in the bigs and recorded his first hit, a home run.

Fisher, playing left field for the Houston Astros, flew to left and walked in his first two plate appearances.

Then, leading off the bottom of the sixth, he hit an 0-1 pitch from Texas Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress over the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park for his first hit, first home run and first RBI.

Derek Fisher's MLB debut -- Box score, June 14, 2017: Astros 13, Rangers 2 via baseball-reference.com

When the Astros batted around, Fisher added an RBI single later in the same inning helping Houston to a 13-2 victory.

He completed his debut going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks.

Fisher, who was selected by the Astros in first round (37th overall) of the 2011 draft out of the University of Virginia, was a member of Houston's 2017 World Series championship team.

He is currently with the Toronto Blue Jays after being traded last season.

Here's video of Fisher's first three major league home runs. His second homer was at Oakland off the Athletics' Josh Smith in a 4-1 Astros win on June 19, 2017. And his third home run was against Rays right-hander Alex Cobb during a 14-7 Houston victory on July 31, 2017.

