On August 6, 2017, Cam Gallagher made his major league debut with the Kansas City Royals. In the first game of a doubleheader, the catcher entered the game in the top of the ninth as a defensive replacement in the Royals' 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, started the nightcap of the twinbill and went 1 for 3 with a walk in the Royals' 9-1 win.

Gallagher got his first major league hit when he singled to center in the eighth inning off Seattle right-hander Cody Martin.

August 6, 2017

First Game -- Mariners 8, Royals 7 via baseball-reference.com

Second Game -- Royals 9, Mariners 1 via baseball-reference.com

Eight days later, Gallagher got his first home run and RBIs when he hit a grand slam in a 6-2 Royals win over the Oakland Athletics.

Gallagher's homer to left came in the sixth inning off of A's starter Jharel Cotton.

Here are highlights of that game on August 14, 2017, including video of Gallagher's grand slam.

Last month while getting ready for the season, Gallagher tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Now recovered and back with the Royals, he has appeared in one game this season.

Cam Gallagher's stats from baseball-reference.com.

Gallagher was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft.