The District 3 committee held its monthly meeting via video conference on Wednesday morning. Here are three takeaways from their session:

* Like everyone else around the state, District 3 is waiting to hear from the PIAA about when sports teams can gather and resume practicing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Wolf previously said that sports will get the full thumbs-up when their respective county goes green. Several counties in the Commonwealth are set to go to yellow on Friday. The last official school-year date is June 30, and everyone is eagerly awaiting to see if athletes will be allowed to gather on July 1. When asked about how things might look later this month, District 3 chairman — and Elco athletic director — Doug Bohannon said: “I think the pieces will be what is allowed, and what will we be permitted to do? Once we get the guidelines and once we know what we’re permitted to do — and what I mean by that — is if it’s football, will they be allowed to meet in groups of 10? Will they be allowed to meet in groups of 15? Can they meet three days a week? I don’t know what that looks like. I think that information will be given to us. I don’t think we’ll be making those decisions. When that happens, as stated at the last PIAA meeting, some areas will be able to get started before others.”

* Lower Dauphin athletic director Dave Bitting — who was added as the third seat to the PIAA Board out of District 3 — discussed potential contingency plans for the fall season. But again, all of those plans hinge on official word from the PIAA and, ultimately, Gov. Wolf. Bitting wants to make sure all District 3 schools remain on the same page and work together once everyone goes green. Bohannon said: “There’s still no change. That July 1 date is still there, but no one knows when everyone will go green. We haven’t received any guidelines from the PIAA. I know they’re working on it. People are optimistic and things are looking better. Hopefully things will look better for the fall — in some manner.”

* NOTES: The competitive spirit state finals have been pushed back from mid-January to Jan. 29-30, 2021. … Starting this fall, field hockey will play four 15-minutes quarters, and the clock will continue to run during penalty corners. … A pair of co-ops were approved unanimously for the next two-year cycle: York County School of Technology will host Christian School of York, York High and York Country Day in boys wrestling, and York County School of Technology will host Christian School of York, York Country Day and York Catholic in field hockey. … District 3 will approve its playoff brackets for the next two-year cycle once the PIAA passes its state-playoff brackets; the PIAA board meets again on June 15, and members will vote on the state brackets after a third reading. “We’re not anticipating many changes,” Bohannon said of the D3 brackets. … D3 Class 1A football will likely see a dip from five teams to four teams. … D3 Class 1A girls soccer could potentially go from 10 playoff teams to eight playoff teams. But D3 officials said it appears more D3 soccer teams — boys and girls — are slated to qualify for the PIAA playoffs, once the third-reading vote is taken. … The only other sticking point with potential D3 playoff brackets: Annville-Cleona’s numbers will change, since the Little Dutchmen are losing Lebanon Catholic — which has closed its doors — as a co-op partner in several sports. A-C is currently trying to get its classifications changed.

