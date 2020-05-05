Three Pittsburgh Steelers and two Philadelphia Eagles rank in the top 50 for NFL merchandise sales.

Sales of Steelers wide receiver JuJU Smith-Schuster products were ranked 14th. The wideout's teammates T.J. Watt (35th) and James Connor (47th) also made the list.

For the Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz was the 17th best-seller, while tight end Zach Ertz was No. 31.

The top 50 list, which was compiled by the NFLPA and reported by Scott Soshnick at Variety.com, includes jerseys, trading cards, wall decals, T-shirts and bobbleheads.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' merchandise topped the sales list beating out No. 2 Tom Brady, who had been No. 1 for the last three years.

Others in the top 50 include former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, whose New York Giants' gear ranks 11th, and former Eagles QB Nick Foles at No. 44.

Here's the entire Top 50 list.

The dollar amount of items purchased was calculated form March of 2019 until February of this year.